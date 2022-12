DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hibbing/Chisholm beat Rock Ridge in a section 7 battle 1-0. While Cloquet-Esko-Carlton scored three in the third to beat Mankato-West 6-3 in the Heritage Holiday Inn Classic.

CEC advances to the Holiday Inn Classic Championship against Park at 3:30 on Dec. 29th.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.