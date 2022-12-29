Hermantown shuts out Delano in home opener
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the first time in the 2022-23 season the Hermantown Hawks dropped the puck at home against Delano, beating the Tigers 8-0.
George Peterson got the scoring going just 23 seconds into the contest, followed by two first period goals from Wyatt Carlson.
Up next for the Hawks is a trip to Grand Forks for a matchup with East Grand Forks.
