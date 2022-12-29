Duluth teen’s murder case moved to adult court

Corey Young
Corey Young(St. Louis County Jail)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth teen’s murder case will now be heard in adult court.

Corey Young, 18, is charged with second degree murder and possessing a firearm while underage in connection to a fatal shooting on July 2, 2022 in Duluth’s Endion neighborhood.

Authorities say the 17-year-old victim went to Young’s apartment, intending to fight Young.

But, according to court documents, Young pulled the trigger before anything else happened.

Young was 17 at the time of the shooting, so his case was originally being heard in adult court.

However, a judge recently ruled that it should be moved to adult court and new charges were filed on December 21.

Young has not entered a plea yet.

He is expected back in court in January.

Young is currently being held in the St. Louis County jail.

