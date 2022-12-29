Duluth man charged after allegedly stabbing woman he didn’t know in the head

DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a woman he didn’t know in the head Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel Kunz, 66, made his first appearance in St. Louis County Court Thursday, where he was charged with first degree aggravated robbery and first degree assault.

Around 3:15 p.m., Duluth Police responded to Faith Haven Apartments on Grand Avenue on the border of the Denfeld and Spirit Valley neighborhoods.

Deborah Bell, 71, had called 911, saying she had been stabbed in the head.

Officers saw blood in the snow outside the apartments when they arrived.

They eventually found Bell inside, where another resident was helping her.

According to court documents, Bell had “multiple” puncture wounds to her head and forehead and she was bleeding “profusely.”

She was taken to the hospital, where doctors say she suffered a broken rib, punctured lung, and nine cuts around her head back and neck. She also suffered major blood loss.

Authorities began searching for the suspect.

Officers eventually acquired surveillance video from the building’s caretaker.

It apparently showed the suspect waiting in the apartment building’s parking lot when Bell pulled in with her vehicle.

He pulled in to the parking space next to her.

According to court documents, Bell can be seen getting out of her vehicle and starting to walk toward the suspect.

Quickly, Bell stops, turns around, and runs back around her vehicle and jumps out of frame into an embankment filled with snow.

The suspect can be seen following Bell, jumping off the same embankment and also going out of sight, according to court documents.

Surveillance video taken from another angle shows the suspect leaving the scene carrying a gray colored bag that he did not have earlier.

At that point, the office recognized the suspect as Kunz, a man involved in several other calls officers had responded to at Duluth’s Memorial Park apartments.

Officers went to Kunz’s apartment there.

They found him standing in the doorway to his unit, wearing the same clothing seen in the surveillance video.

He also had a key fob matching the make of Bell’s car, a bloody piece of tissue paper, a pocket knife, and the gray tote bag seen in the video.

Kunz was arrested and was taken to the St. Louis County Jail.

Later, Bell recalled the incident with authorities.

She told them when she got out of her car, she saw Kunz holding a knife.

When he started walking toward her, Bell said she started honking her car horn with her key fob and hopped over a brick planter to try and get away.

She landed in a snowbank.

Bell told authorities Kunz seemed angry and remembered him saying, “you’re done.”

She remembered Kunz started pounding his fist against her head and she did not realize initially that she was being stabbed.

Kunz eventually stopped attacking her and she was able to make it inside to get help.

Kunz’s next court date has not been set yet.

He has a significant criminal history, according to court records.

It includes fifth degree felony assault dating back to 2011 and a terroristic threats conviction from 2010.

He also has been convicted of several petty misdemeanors.

