City by City: Tettegouche State Park, Red Cliff, Hibbing

Tettegouche State Park- Tettegouche State Park is inviting hikers to start the new year outdoors. State parks across Minnesota are hosting free First Day Hikes to get the new year off on the right foot. The hike at Tettegouche will start at 1 p.m. and will cover the 1.7-mile hike to the camp. After a lesson on the camp’s 100-year history, participants will hike back out just before sunset. The trail is groomed so no snowshoes are required, but participants can bring them if they choose.

Red Cliff- The Behavioral Health Department recently launched a Facebook page to keep the community informed of resources and events. The information provided is tailored to the mental and behavioral health of the community and surrounding areas. There will be posts about AODA services, group meetings, specialist support, relapse prevention and more. The Community health center also has a website to learn more about the services they provide.

Hibbing, MN- The Hibbing Chamber of Commerce is taking nominees for Business of The Year. On the form, there is room for a nomination and also a chance to promote that business. 2021′s winner was Flom Design and Photography. Each person may submit one form.

