CHUM receives millions in federal funding for expansion

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- On average, every night in Duluth, more than 150 people experiencing homelessness seek shelter at CHUM.

The problem is, the organization only has 80 beds.

However, help could soon be on the way.

Soon, $2 million will be headed to Duluth’s CHUM.

Executive Director John Cole said the money is incredibly needed.

“We’re happy to have received $2 million from Congress, and that’s going to help us expand because we are literally bursting at the seams,” Cole said.

The money is coming from Congressionally Directed Spending, which allocates funds to projects that benefit communities.

It was secured by Minnesota’s U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

“Obviously every area of the state, especially in the cold, has housing issues,” Klobuchar said. “So there was funding for CHUM to continue to provide housing and temporary housing so you don’t have people freezing outside in the cold.”

Cole said they need about $2.5 million more for the project, which they hope to receive from the state of Minnesota.

With that money, they want to expand their building downtown upwards and outwards.

CHUM wants to add a third floor to add beds and improve existing spaces.

Cole said he hopes the state will use a portion of the $17-billion budget surplus to make up the remaining need.

“Washington has done its part in recognizing the crisis that we are experiencing here in the northern region, and now we’re counting on the state,” Cole said.

He believes the expansion would be a win-win.

“This is a major move forward for Duluth because it’s not only going to create expanded shelter, it’s going to create more jobs,” Cole said.

He said they should begin receiving that money in the first half of 2023.

They’re already in the early stages of designing the expansion.

