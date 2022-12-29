Chance for rain, snow, and freezing rain today into the overnight hours
TODAY: A 30% chance for rain and snow showers moves in today as a cold front begins to push through the region. A better chance arrives later this afternoon into the early overnight hours. A little freezing rain may fall at times as well, which would lead to slick roads tonight into Friday morning. Most areas should see under an inch of new snow, but a thin area of 1-2″ will be possible along a line from Hinckley to the Twin Ports to Grand Marais. Lows cool into the single digits to teens above zero.
FRIDAY: Clouds decrease into the morning hours with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies by the afternoon. Highs reach the teens and 20s with lows in the teens and 20s.
SATURDAY: The bulk of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s to around 30 degrees. A weak wave will bring a slight chance for light snow showers late Saturday into early Sunday morning. Minor accumulations are expected at this time.
Have a great day!
-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough
