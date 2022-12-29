Bayfield Mayor: No more Viking Cruise stops planned for South Shore

BAYFIELD, WI (Northern News Now) - The Mayor of Bayfield, WI said the Viking cruise line won’t be making any more stops at its port next summer.

After including Bayfield as a stop on its Great Lakes voyage from Thunder Bay, Ontario to Milwaukee, WI in 2022, Viking Cruise Lines planned to make three stops at the South Shore city next summer.

But now, the ship might be changing its route.

According to the Mayor of Bayfield, Gordon Ringberg, the cruise line did not give a direct explanation for the decision not to stop in Bayfield next year.

“Essentially they’re going to skip the South Shore of Lake Superior, and focus on the North Shore,” Ringberg said.

Ringberg said he suspects the cruise line will make a stop in Thunder Bay before making its way back in U.S. waters.

“From Thunder Bay all the way back down to Bayfield is a long way, he continued, “so they’ll probably just continue on the North Shore.”

This year, after stopping in Duluth, the cruise also visited Bayfield seven times, offloading passengers to explore the city

Ringberg said they also brought a big economic impact with them.

“Now we’re a little disappointed that they’re not gonna come at all,” he continued, “we thought it was going to be really good for the city, a way to showcase to some international travelers and it attracted other people into the city who wanted to see the ship sitting out there, so it was pretty cool.”

The ship carried around 400 passengers on each of its voyages.

Ringberg said he hopes more cruises will come through the South Shore, but he’ll have to wait and see.

“We would invite other cruise ships to come to Bayfield,” he said.

It’s unclear how this change will impact the cruise line’s overall route.

We reached out to Viking spokespeople, but did not immediately hear back.

