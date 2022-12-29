Bad crash closes I-35 off ramp at Midway Road
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A bad crash has closed traffic on Midway Road at the I-35 overpass.
It happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Few details were immediately available, but the southbound I-35 off ramp was closed for a time, as was traffic on Midway Road.
No word on injuries or what led to the crash.
The St. Louis County Rescue Squad was among the crews responding.
This is a developing story. We’ll bring you updates as they’re made available.
