Bad crash closes I-35 off ramp at Midway Road

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A bad crash has closed traffic on Midway Road at the I-35 overpass.

No word yet on injuries.
No word yet on injuries.(Northern News Now)

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Few details were immediately available, but the southbound I-35 off ramp was closed for a time, as was traffic on Midway Road.

No word on injuries or what led to the crash.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad was among the crews responding.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you updates as they’re made available.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz
Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation
Police in West Duluth
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in West Duluth stabbing
Bentleyville tear down 2022
Bentleyville in great need of volunteers
The Brick House Cafe & Catering burns down. Picture from Brick House Cafe & Catering Facebook...
Brick House Cafe burns down
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester

Latest News

Bulldogs Forward Blake Biondi Expected to Miss Rest of the Season
Bulldogs Forward Blake Biondi Expected to Miss Rest of the Season
Hawks beat Delano 8-0
Hawks beat Delano 8-0
City by City: Tettegouche State Park, Red Cliff, Hibbing
City by City: Tettegouche State Park, Red Cliff, Hibbing
Duluth residents share frustration over mail delays, USPS responds
Duluth residents share frustration over mail delays, USPS responds