Bad crash closes I-35 off ramp at Midway Road

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A bad crash has closed traffic on Midway Road at the I-35 overpass.

No word yet on injuries. (Northern News Now)

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Few details were immediately available, but the southbound I-35 off ramp was closed for a time, as was traffic on Midway Road.

No word on injuries or what led to the crash.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad was among the crews responding.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you updates as they’re made available.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.