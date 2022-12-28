Warmer air arrives today, snow/freezing rain still possible

TODAY: Highs will reach the low to mid 30s for most locations with overcast skies. We should remain dry, but a stray rain/snow shower isn’t out of the question. A slight chance for rain/snow mix remains overnight with lows in the 20s.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

MN WX (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: The bulk of the day will be overcast with highs in the 30s. A chance for rain/snow mix returns during the late afternoon and overnight hours. A little freezing rain will be possible during this time frame as well. New snowfall amounts of under an inch will be possible throughout much of the region.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

MN WX (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: We close out the week with mostly cloudy skies and highs reaching the 20s. Lows will be in the teens with mostly cloudy skies.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

MN WX (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.