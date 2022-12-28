St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic set to reopen at Cub Foods

Generic stethoscope
Generic stethoscope(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic is reopening this week, after closing during the pandemic.

The clinic is located in Cub Foods in Duluth.

It is set to reopen on Dec. 29.

St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic is a walk-in clinic, providing a convenient, lower-cost option for minor health concerns.

It is covered by most insurance.

St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic treats ailments like:

  • Allergies/hay fever
  • Cold and flu symptoms
  • Earache
  • Minor rashes
  • Pink eye
  • Shingles
  • Sinus pressure
  • Sore throat/strep throat
  • Upper respiratory infections
  • Urinary tract infections

The clinic will be open Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can visit their website to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in West Duluth
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in West Duluth stabbing
Bentleyville tear down 2022
Bentleyville in great need of volunteers
The Brick House Cafe & Catering burns down. Picture from Brick House Cafe & Catering Facebook...
Brick House Cafe burns down
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester
Diane Poole
UPDATE: Missing 71-year-old woman found dead

Latest News

Governor Tim Walz
Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation
Ice Castles New Brighton, MN
Ice Castles in southern Minnesota will have earliest opening in a decade
The Thirteen Moons FDLTCC Extension Program, Ashi-Niswi Giizisoog, with the Environmental...
Thirteen Moons FDLTCC Extension Program hosts festive community events in Cloquet
Minnesota minimum-wage increase
Minnesota minimum-wage adjusted for inflation