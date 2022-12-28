St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic set to reopen at Cub Foods
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic is reopening this week, after closing during the pandemic.
The clinic is located in Cub Foods in Duluth.
It is set to reopen on Dec. 29.
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic is a walk-in clinic, providing a convenient, lower-cost option for minor health concerns.
It is covered by most insurance.
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic treats ailments like:
- Allergies/hay fever
- Cold and flu symptoms
- Earache
- Minor rashes
- Pink eye
- Shingles
- Sinus pressure
- Sore throat/strep throat
- Upper respiratory infections
- Urinary tract infections
The clinic will be open Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can visit their website to learn more.
