St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic set to reopen at Cub Foods

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic is reopening this week, after closing during the pandemic.

The clinic is located in Cub Foods in Duluth.

It is set to reopen on Dec. 29.

St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic is a walk-in clinic, providing a convenient, lower-cost option for minor health concerns.

It is covered by most insurance.

St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic treats ailments like:

Allergies/hay fever

Cold and flu symptoms

Earache

Minor rashes

Pink eye

Shingles

Sinus pressure

Sore throat/strep throat

Upper respiratory infections

Urinary tract infections

The clinic will be open Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

