Sen. Smith’s statement on Northland postal delays

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many Northlanders have been dealing with mail delays due to the recent storms.

Senator Tina Smith released the following statement Wednesday:

“The Postal Service’s ongoing delays are completely unacceptable. USPS employees have been working long hours with little rest through the holiday season, but it’s clear that the Postal Service wasn’t adequately staffed for the current mail and package volumes. I’ve been pushing the Postal Service to address these staffing problems and mail delays for nearly six months, and I’m going to keep up the pressure until this situation is resolved.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar also released a statement on the mail delays in part saying, “This week I spoke with the U.S. Postal Service’s Minnesota-North Dakota District Manager Anthony Williams about solutions to fix the postal delays that have impacted Duluth and surrounding communities.” To see her full statement click HERE.

Representative Pete Stauber also released a statement on the mail delays in part saying, “My office has been in contact with USPS management to ensure they are aware of these issues and together are working expeditiously to find solutions.” To see his full statement click HERE.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.