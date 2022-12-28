Sen. Klobuchar’s statement on Northland postal delays

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many Northlanders have been dealing with mail delays due to the recent storms.

Senator Amy Klobuchar released the following statement Wednesday:

“Minnesotans rely on the Postal Service to receive their paychecks, access their prescriptions, and stay connected to family and friends. This week I spoke with the U.S. Postal Service’s Minnesota-North Dakota District Manager Anthony Williams about solutions to fix the postal delays that have impacted Duluth and surrounding communities, and I am also pushing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for further assistance. Among several factors, delivery is being affected by staffing shortages and I encourage everyone who is interested to apply to join the U.S. Postal Service workforce and help ensure Minnesotans continue receiving reliable mail service.”

Senator Tina Smith also released a statement regarding the postal delays in part saying, “I’ve been pushing the Postal Service to address these staffing problems and mail delays for nearly six months, and I’m going to keep up the pressure until this situation is resolved”. To see her full statement click HERE.

Representative Pete Stauber also released a statement on the mail delays in part saying, “My office has been in contact with USPS management to ensure they are aware of these issues and together are working expeditiously to find solutions.” To see his full statement click HERE.

