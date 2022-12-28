Round two of rain and snow chances could keep roads slippery through early Friday

By Adam Lorch
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight, we will remain cloudy with a slight chance of some spotty wintry mix showers. Lows will be in the 20′s and 30′s.

the overnight will be cloudy and mild(KBJR)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with south winds 5-10mph. There will be a 40% chance of some wintry mix showers that could include sleet and light snow. Models are not in great agreement, so confidence remains low.

Rain and snow mixes will be with us Thursday(KBJR)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be cooler, topping out in the mid-20′s with westerly winds.

higher pressure will bring partial sunshine by Friday afternoon(KBJR)

SATURDAY: For Saturday we will see some more breaks in the clouds to be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with southeast winds.

The week ahead will be mild with a snow chance Monday and Tuesday(KBJR)

