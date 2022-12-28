Rep. Stauber’s statement on Northland postal delays

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many Northlanders have been dealing with mail delays due to the recent storms.

Representative Pete Stauber representing Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, released the following statement Wednesday:

“Rural Americans, especially those in northern Minnesota, rely on the USPS to pay their bills, get their medications, and operate their businesses. I’ve heard from constituents all over northern Minnesota who are experiencing devastating levels of mail delivery disruptions and delays. The policies of this Administration and the lockdowns that lasted for months and years have led to staffing shortages nationwide. Our Postal Service is not immune to these staffing shortages, which, in conjunction with delayed construction projects at local post offices and winter storms nationwide, have Northlanders dealing with the consequences. My office has been in contact with USPS management to ensure they are aware of these issues and together are working expeditiously to find solutions.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar also released a statement on the mail delays in part saying, “This week I spoke with the U.S. Postal Service’s Minnesota-North Dakota District Manager Anthony Williams about solutions to fix the postal delays that have impacted Duluth and surrounding communities.” To see her full statement click HERE.

Senator Tina Smith also released a statement regarding the postal delays in part saying, “I’ve been pushing the Postal Service to address these staffing problems and mail delays for nearly six months, and I’m going to keep up the pressure until this situation is resolved”. To see her full statement click HERE.

