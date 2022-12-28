Packers put DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve with calf issue

Green Bay has placed defensive lineman Dean Lowry on injured reserve after a calf issue caused him to leave the Packers’ 26-20 victory at Miami on Sunday
The Packers Dean Lowry recovers a fumble against the Washington Football Team on October 24,...
The Packers Dean Lowry recovers a fumble against the Washington Football Team on October 24, 2021.(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay has placed defensive lineman Dean Lowry on injured reserve after a calf issue caused him to leave the Packers’ 26-20 victory at Miami on Sunday.

The move will end Lowry’s streak of 101 consecutive regular-season games played.

Lowry, a 2016 fourth-round pick from Northwestern, started 12 games this season and had 43 tackles to rank second among Packers defensive linemen. Lowry had a career-high five sacks last season, but had only half a sack this season.

The loss of Lowry should result in more playing time for rookie first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, a Georgia defensive lineman who was selected 28th overall in this year’s draft. Wyatt played a season-high 24 defensive snaps in the Dolphins game.

In other moves Tuesday, the Packers signed wide receiver Bo Melton off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad and released linebacker Tipa Galeai from injured reserve.

Melton, a rookie seventh-round pick from Rutgers, had spent the entire season on Seattle’s practice squad.

The Packers (7-8) will seek their fourth consecutive victory and try to boost their playoff hopes Sunday when they host the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings (12-3).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most Read

The Brick House Cafe & Catering burns down. Picture from Brick House Cafe & Catering Facebook...
Brick House Cafe burns down
MN WX
Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible
Diane Poole
UPDATE: Missing 71-year-old woman found dead
City by City
City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Biwabik
Police in West Duluth
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in West Duluth stabbing

Latest News

Adam N. Payne
Evers picks county administrator as next DNR secretary
Michigan State Police car
Michigan police ask public for tips about missing physician
Co-leader of 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is sentenced to 16 years in prison
Generic police lights
Motorist fleeing police hits vehicle in Dearborn, 1 killed