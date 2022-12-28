Nurses rescue owl stuck in car grille on Christmas Eve: ‘Unbelievable’

Nurses in Vermont reportedly rescued an owl caught in the grille of a car on Christmas Eve. (Source: WCAX)
By Christina Guessferd and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Emergency room nurses in Vermont were able to rescue a unique patient over the holiday weekend.

Todd Perry, a Brattleboro Memorial Hospital critical care nurse, said the situation started when he was heading to work on Christmas Eve. He said he felt a thump that evening after an animal flew across his car.

Perry said he didn’t have high hopes that whatever he hit survived the impact. But when arriving at the hospital, he noticed a wing sticking out of his car’s grille and it moved.

Perry’s co-workers rushed outside to help, rounding up tools to rescue the critter.

“We cut the grille out and there was an owl sitting there looking at us,” Perry said. “I put him on my hand, and he stood there for a minute before deciding where to go.”

Perry said the whole crew pitched in with the rescue.

“It was unbelievable that he could fly and didn’t have a broken wing,” Perry said.

According to Perry, there wouldn’t have been a happy ending without the help of the hospital team.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in West Duluth
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in West Duluth stabbing
Bentleyville tear down 2022
Bentleyville in great need of volunteers
Governor Tim Walz
Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation
The Brick House Cafe & Catering burns down. Picture from Brick House Cafe & Catering Facebook...
Brick House Cafe burns down
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester

Latest News

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
Prosecutors open investigation into NY Rep.-elect George Santos
A man in Northern California was arrested after allegedly making racist comments targeting...
Man arrested after hateful rant goes viral on TikTok: ‘He just kept going on’
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack...
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin says he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma
A giant tree lays across an intersection in Buffalo.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims
The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus...
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China