New design added to Times Square crystal ball ahead of big New Year’s Eve celebration

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Whether in person or at home, millions will be watching a massive 12,000-pound crystal ball dropping in Times Square come New Year’s Eve.

The crystal ball features 2,866 triangles, and this year they’re replacing 192 of those with the new design, “Gift of love,” a circle of overlapping hearts intertwined together.

Crews worked throughout the afternoon Tuesday to place the message of love on the iconic ball, which stands 12 feet tall.

The 'Gift of love' crystal design that will be part of the New Year's Eve Times Square ball is shown. (Source: CNN/Pool)

“Every year we bring a different message, gift of peace, gift of love, gift of friendship, but I think love is so important, not only for our friends, families, loved ones but for the whole world,” said Jeffrey Straus, president of Countdown Entertainment.

Saturday’s events will start 6 p.m. when the ball is raised to the top of its pole above 1 Times Square.

With no official COVID requirements announced, this year’s celebration different from last year, when only 15,000 people were allowed to attend, and a far cry from 2020, when the ball dropped for the first time in front of an empty Times Square.

Organizers said they hope the message of this year’s theme hits home, not only for the thousands that will be celebrating in person but also for those watching across the country.

“With the act of love and that gift of love, I think we as people can be better. They say put on your mask first before you help another, so if you got that foundation, you become a better person to help everyone around you,” said Tom Brennan, a Waterford Crystal master craftsman.

