Ice Castles in southern Minnesota will have earliest opening in a decade

Ice Castles New Brighton, MN
Ice Castles New Brighton, MN(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Ice Castles in New Brighton, MN will soon return as one of the Twin Cities’ popular winter attractions.

The attraction will open on Dec. 31, 2022 at 5 p.m.

This will be the earliest the Ice Castles have opened since 2012, which was its first season in Minnesota.

“This is only the second time we’ve been able to open before New Year’s Day,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird, “Mother Nature has been good to us this season, and we’re excited to welcome guests to Ice Castles over the holiday weekend.”

Ice artisans are working to get the attraction at Long Lake Regional Park ready for the grand opening.

The interactive experience will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

The Ice Castles will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Tickets are on sale on the attraction’s website.

