Fire Destroys Trailer in Canosia Township

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Multiple crews responded to a blaze early Wednesday morning that destroyed a trailer in Canosia Township, located just north of Duluth.

The fire began around 4:45 a.m., when authorities responded to a call of a trailer fire near Martin and Lorendale Roads.

Authorities said a woman was inside the trailer when the fire began, but did not say what started the blaze.

They said she was not injured in the fire and has been connected with the Red Cross for assistance.

According to Canosia Township Fire, the trailer is a complete loss.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.