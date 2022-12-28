Fire Destroys Trailer in Canosia Township

Authorities responded to a trailer fire in Canosia Township around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities responded to a trailer fire in Canosia Township around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.(Reporter: Mitchell Zimmermann)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Multiple crews responded to a blaze early Wednesday morning that destroyed a trailer in Canosia Township, located just north of Duluth.

The fire began around 4:45 a.m., when authorities responded to a call of a trailer fire near Martin and Lorendale Roads.

Authorities said a woman was inside the trailer when the fire began, but did not say what started the blaze.

They said she was not injured in the fire and has been connected with the Red Cross for assistance.

According to Canosia Township Fire, the trailer is a complete loss.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in West Duluth
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in West Duluth stabbing
Bentleyville tear down 2022
Bentleyville in great need of volunteers
The Brick House Cafe & Catering burns down. Picture from Brick House Cafe & Catering Facebook...
Brick House Cafe burns down
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Mayor Larson End of Year Progress Report
Mayor Larson End of Year Progress Report
City by City: 12/27/22
City by City: 12/27/22
As cold weather puts strain on gas supply, Duluth “just fine”
As cold weather puts strain on gas supply, Duluth “just fine”
Homes on the Duluth Hillside
As cold weather puts strain on gas supply, Duluth “just fine”