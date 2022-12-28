Fire causes $50k in damage to Superior home

Superior house fire
Superior house fire(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire did about $50,000 in damage to a home in Superior Wednesday morning.

The two-story house is located on North 17th Street near Hammond Ave. in Superior.

When fire crews arrived on scene around 11:15 a.m., there was a large amount of fire coming from the second story window.

Smoke was also showing from the other upstairs windows.

Residents were able to make it outside before crews got there.

Crews battled a large portion of the fire from an exterior window before entering the home.

They then extinguished the fire located in the second floor bedroom, preventing the blaze from spreading any further.

Fire crews remained on scene until about 1:53 p.m. Wednesday.

Throughout the home there was smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was hurt.

