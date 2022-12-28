Duluth waste company hosts ‘Treecycling’ drop off

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) is asking Northlanders to donate their Christmas trees for their annual “treecycling.”

According to WLSSD, 11 sites are located across Duluth and Carlton County for the public to drop-off their real Christmas trees as the holidays wrap up.

The city of Duluth has partnered with WLSSD to make sure trees are not thrown away in the trash.

The city currently does not allow yard waste to be put into the trash, making it illegal to dump a tree into a trash bin or dumpster.

AJ Axtell with the department said trees can be donated at any site, as long as they are not flocked and are completely removed of any decorations or ornaments.

“Our community sites are open through January 10, so those are the city of Duluth site, our WLSSD locations will keep the doors open through January 31, you can drop off your tree,” she said.

Garland can also be donated as well, but only live garland, without any wires.

Axtell said the WLSSD partnered with the city to get more trees disposed of properly.

“Plenty of folks have artificial trees that they can pack up and store away for the next year to use to celebrate again, but other people have fresh trees,” she continued, “when the holidays are over, they can take those trees down with all their prickly pine needles, and they need a place to take them and that’s where we come in.”

If you cannot drop a tree off yourself, Twin Ports Trailer Trash can come and pick it up, you can schedule a pick up time here.

For more information about WLSSD’s treecycling drop offs, you can visit their website.

