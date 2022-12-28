Duluth residents share frustration over mail delays, USPS responds

DULUTH, MN. -- Many communities around Duluth and other parts of the Northland have gone weeks without mail, and it appears staffing issues are to blame.

“December 16 was the last time we got mail,” said Mike Adamczak, a resident of Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood.

Adamczak wasn’t alone.

“It’s been about two and a half weeks that we haven’t got any,” said Jim Mattson, who lives a few streets down from Adamczak.

The problem appears to be widespread.

Other communities around Duluth and even some in Northwest Wisconsin have all recently reported major delays in receiving their mail.

People like Al Washington, a Duluth resident, say they rely on their mail to pay important bills

“People like us have bills to pay. If those bills are late, by the time we do get the mail if it does come I’m pretty sure I got some late bills,” Washington said.

The mail delays are a big problem for residents, but they say the most frustrating part is the silence they’ve gotten from the postal service.

“Very frustrated by the lack of communications,” Washington said.

“You would think that they’d come out with say, ‘gee, we’re sorry for the inconvenience. We’re trying our best to get it out,’” Mattson said.

The USPS declined an interview Wednesday, but issued a statement, saying they’re using overtime and relocating employees to make up for lost hours.

The full statement reads:

“The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. Local management in Duluth, MN are aware of delivery issues and taking steps to address the concerns. We are flexing our resources including using overtime and bringing in additional employees from other facilities. In addition, severe winter weather conditions suspended mail delivery for several days. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day,” USPS spokespeople wrote.

When asked whether residents can visit their local post office location to pick up their mail in person, USPS spokespeople did not directly answer the question via email.

Adamczak said he pitched a solution to the problem but was shot down.

“He says that carriers are given a route to deliver mail and they can’t be taken off that route. It’s theirs to keep. Well since that time, I found out that isn’t true,” he said.

Mattson expressed frustration that it’s seemingly up to the homeowners to dig for answers, with no coordinated explanation from the post office.

“It’s all on the customer to do all the work and find out what’s going on,” he said.

Northland lawmakers also weighed in on the situation, all pledging to take action to address the problems at a federal level.

