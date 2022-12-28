Duluth City Hall closed due to water leak

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth City Hall will be closed to employees and the public until further notice due to a water leak.

The water leak occurred Wednesday afternoon, according to city spokespeople.

A contractor working in the building hit a sprinkler head and caused the leak.

“Facilities staff are on site to assess and respond to this issue as quickly as they can,” city spokespeople wrote.

Some city staff who are able will be working remotely in the meantime.

You can visit the city’s website to find contact information and other online resources during the closure.

