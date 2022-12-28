As cold weather puts strain on gas supply, Duluth “just fine”

DULUTH, MN -- A cold spell that swept through the Northland and much of the country over the holidays sent demand for natural gas higher than usual.

This week’s cold snap hit the Midwest hard.

It also put some heavy strain on the natural gas supply across the region.

“We were very proactive about the measures that we were taking to make sure that we can meet our customers’ demands,” said Mike Loeffler with Northern Natural Gas, the pipeline that distributes natural gas to much of Minnesota and the upper Midwest.

Loeffler said efforts from their crews kept the pipeline operational, even through a period of high demand.

Northern Natural Gas is in charge of distributing the gas, but prices are a different story.

“The costs and the prices of natural gas. Those are determined in the free market by marketers who are buying the gas. We take care of getting our stuff, putting it on our system, and then delivering up to our market area,” he said.

While the previous cold snap didn’t result in any huge price swings, a crisis event could cause some volatility.

According to Pete Upton with Duluth’s Comfort Systems, the Texas Power Grid shutdown in 2021 caused gas prices to skyrocket.

“It was horrible, they had to buy $100 to $300 in MCF gas, which normally sells for $5,” said Upton.

Fortunately, Duluth has a safeguard system that many other cities don’t have.

“We have two pipelines feeding us: One from Canada and one from Texas. When the Texas grid went down, we took about 90% of our gas coming from Canada and the other 10% never got into the high price gas,” said Upton.

If one pipeline gets more expensive than the other, Comfort Systems can simply pivot to the other line.

“We have a SCADA system that we can adjust the flows between the two pipelines,” said Upton.

Upton said Duluth initially spent $20 million to connect to a second pipeline.

“It was very expensive to do in 2003 when they connected to it. But luckily they did, and now our customers are reaping the benefits,” he said.

Even with minimal strain on the Northern Natural Gas Pipeline, prices did increase ever so slightly last week.

Upton said the ability to switch saved them hundreds of thousands in that short amount of time.

“By buying the gas on the Great Lakes Pipeline instead of Northern, it saved our customers $380,000 in just four days,” said Upton, “Duluth folks should be really happy with how our gas utility can function.”

Other communities outside Duluth rely more heavily upon, if not solely on the Northern Natural Gas Pipeline, and may see more variability based on the status of that pipeline.

