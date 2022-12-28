City by City: Minnesota, Superior, Hayward

The Superior Fire Department is going to be offering monthly car seat clinics in 2023.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Minnesota- The Department of Agriculture is urging residents to be mindful when disposing of holiday greens and Christmas trees. They say that diseases and invasive species can make their way into the landscape when trees and shrubs are transported to different parts of the state during the holiday season. When taking out the decor they say the best way is to use a local tree collection service or drop-off site. Don’t toss trees into the backyard or residential compost pile. As a last resort burning the greens is a fine way to dispose of them.

Superior, WI- The Superior Fire Department is going to be offering monthly car seat clinics in 2023. Their partners include Duluth and Cloquet Fire Departments as well as Safe Kids. All clinics will happen the first week of the month, but times may vary. They will be held at the Superior Fire Department headquarters.

Hayward, WI- The community got together for a celebration tonight. The Hayward Chamber of Commerce and The Northern Nerd hosted a Community Skating Party. Fun was had at the Tot Lot, and there were free drinks and saunas.

