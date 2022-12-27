Warming temps could help trigger rain/snow chances through Thursday

By Adam Lorch
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight the skies will remain cloudy and temperatures will remain fairly steady, hanging in the teens and 20′s. Winds will be southeast 5-10mph.

Cloudy tonight with slight mix chance
(KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 30′s, and even slightly above freezing! Wednesday night there will be a 30% chance of some scattered drizzle and freezing drizzle.

Wednesday will be cloudy but mild
(KBJR)

THURSDAY: Thursday will be another mild one! Highs will be in the mid-30′s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be southwest 5-10mph. Overnight there will be a 40% chance of snow and some sleet. Accumulations will be minimal.

Another Alberta Clipper will kick up a rain and snow mix shot on Thursday
(KBJR)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with west winds 5-10mph.

The week ahead will be mild with mixes to start and snow to finish
(KBJR)

