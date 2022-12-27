Warming temps could help trigger rain/snow chances through Thursday
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight the skies will remain cloudy and temperatures will remain fairly steady, hanging in the teens and 20′s. Winds will be southeast 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 30′s, and even slightly above freezing! Wednesday night there will be a 30% chance of some scattered drizzle and freezing drizzle.
THURSDAY: Thursday will be another mild one! Highs will be in the mid-30′s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be southwest 5-10mph. Overnight there will be a 40% chance of snow and some sleet. Accumulations will be minimal.
FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with west winds 5-10mph.
Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.