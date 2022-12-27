UPDATE: Suspect arrested in West Duluth stabbing

4:40 P.M. UPDATE - At approximately 4:05 p.m., Duluth Police Officers located and arrested a 66-year-old man in connection with the stabbing that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and charges will be upcoming.

Police say no further information will be released at this time.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police were on the scene of a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in West Duluth.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Elinor Street.

Police say a woman was stabbed by a man.

The victim was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A large police presence could then be seen outside the Faith Haven Apartments afterward.

We’re told officers are investigating, reviewing surveillance video and conducting interviews.

Police say this is a very active and ongoing incident.

Stay with Northern News Now as we continue following this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.