Snow to north, some could see freezing rain
TODAY: A warm front will bring a chance for snow showers, potentially mixed with rain and freezing rain at times. The best chance for snow will be along the borderlands of MN and Canada where a quick 1-3″ will be possible this morning into the early afternoon. Otherwise, up to 1/10 of an inch of ice is possible throughout the Northland today. Temperatures will slowly rise into the overnight hours.
WEDNESDAY: A slight chance for snow/rain continues with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s and overcast skies. Lows will be in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies.
THURSDAY: A cold front will bring a chance for snow, possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain at times. At this time, another 1-3″ of snow looks possible on the MN side with a light glaze of ice possible throughout much of the region.
-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough
