Snow to north, some could see freezing rain

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: A warm front will bring a chance for snow showers, potentially mixed with rain and freezing rain at times. The best chance for snow will be along the borderlands of MN and Canada where a quick 1-3″ will be possible this morning into the early afternoon. Otherwise, up to 1/10 of an inch of ice is possible throughout the Northland today. Temperatures will slowly rise into the overnight hours.

WI WX
WI WX(KBJR WX)
MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: A slight chance for snow/rain continues with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s and overcast skies. Lows will be in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: A cold front will bring a chance for snow, possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain at times. At this time, another 1-3″ of snow looks possible on the MN side with a light glaze of ice possible throughout much of the region.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)

