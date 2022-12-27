Merry and bright: Bentleyville welcomes visitors for their final night

DULUTH, MN. -- Thousands came from far and wide Monday night to see 5-million lights shine for the final time this year.

“We came up Sunday, so we had to hit it before the final day of Bentleyville,” said Alyssa Vreeman, who traveled all the way from the Twin Cities.

More than 300,000 visitors made their way to Bentleyville this year.

“It’s kind of a family tradition and we are really happy that everyone is here with us on Monday, but we love just walking around,” Vreeman said.

While Bayfront was packed with people, Bentleyville had what they call a “quiet " finish this year. No special firework displays closed out the show as there have been in past years. “We did fireworks on opening night,” Nathan Bentley, Bentleyville’s Executive Director, said. “Due to the weather at the end of the season each year. Last year we had to cancel the fireworks due to the weather. In previous years we’ve had to so we decided to do them on opening night to ensure there would be a firework show.”

The crowds this year were treated to plenty of first time Bentleyville experiences.

“50% of our displays were all brand new, from our front entrance to all the displays throughout the park, to our new gift shop. There was a new Santa area. There were many displays that were brand new throughout the park,” Bentley said.

For some, it’s just as amazing as the first time they came.

“I’m just kind of in awe,” Vreeman said. “It seems almost bigger this year. I don’t remember as many lights, but it just seems amazing, and we can’t wait to go through.”

Now, Bentleyville is looking for volunteers to help take down light displays.

Everyone who enjoys the tour is asked to come give a helping hand.

Clean up starts at 8:30 Tuesday morning.

All you need to do is show up.

