Mayor Larson provides 2022 year-end progress report

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Emily laid out progress made by City administration and staff in 2022.

The priorities for the year fell into four key areas: Economic Development, Public Safety, Connectivity, and Sustainability.

“Earlier this year, in my State of the City Address, I laid out an ambitious, holistic approach to economic development—our path to building a healthy, prosperous, sustainable, fair, and inclusive community,” said Mayor Larson.

For Economic Development, the mayor listed progress made with her Housing Task Force and the Housing Trust Fund.

Highlighting $35 million in dedicated funds that were invested.

It resulted in 850 new housing units created or planned in the city limits, hoping to help the City make strides toward clearing an ongoing barrier to economic growth.

Additionally, Mayor Larson and the City’s Planning and Economic Development team streamlined the permitting process to make it more responsive and intuitive for residents and developers.

This process includes a new online communication tool for frequently asked questions, a new service delivery system to allow staff more one-on-one service, better and faster response time to all permit inquiries, and the implementation of a new digital process to review electronic plans.

The City is also convening an internal audit to take a closer look at economic development strategies.

The Mayor pointed to large-scale developments and investments at the Cirrus Innovation Center, ST Paper’s purchase of the former Verso paper plant, and historic private investments into housing as successes.

The mayor also reviewed the Builders + Backers Idea Accelerator, which invested in new entrepreneurs’ ideas and start-up businesses.

She also talked on the work conducted by the Downtown Task Force.

The group recently released their 27 recommendations, and City staff have already put several of those recommendations into action, with the goal of bridging Public Safety and Economic Development.

Larson then talked about Connectivity goals including the Duluth Broadband Pilot Project.

The project seeks to close the digital disparity gap for 1,900 Lincoln Park residents, and eventually any resident.

She continued to speak Public Works and Utilities staff road repair efforts

They accelerated the pace of repair to nearly 17 miles of streets repaired in 2022.

Larson said the City averaged only 2 miles of repair per year when she first took office.

On the topic of sustainability, Mayor Larson said, “Our Sustainability Office continue to make huge strides toward cross-departmental, cross-agency work that not only strengthens our climate action efforts, but also creates a resiliency for our city and its residents that will allow future generations the same resources we have while also allowing for some significant savings for taxpayers in this generation. Every win in this category has either current or future positive economic impacts that residents will reap the benefits of for generations to come. I’m so proud that we’re on the leading edge of sustainability and resiliency efforts in the City of Duluth.”

The Mayor will set forth a new priority plan in her 2023 State of the City speech on a date to be named later.

