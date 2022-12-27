City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Biwabik

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR will be participating in the Happy Little 5K, a race benefiting tree health in Wisconsin State parks. The virtual event is inspired by artist Bob Ross. Participants pick the pace and the place, as long as it’s outdoors and you reach the finish line between Earth Day which is April 22nd and Arbor Day which is April 28th. A portion of the registration fee will go toward tree planting and forest health efforts. Registration is open until March 1, 2023.

Ely- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts awarded Ely Community Resource the 2022 Community Conservationist Award. Ely Community Resource was nominated because the organization has consistently provided opportunities for youth to engage with natural resource issues and spark an interest in science.

Biwabik- Giants Ridge Recreation Area recently got an $8 million investment from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board. That investment will help support an indoor recreation center, which will include a swimming pool, sports court, indoor spa, locker and changing rooms and additional outdoor space. It will be located across from the main ski entrance.

