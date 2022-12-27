City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Biwabik

City by City
City by City(NNN)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR will be participating in the Happy Little 5K, a race benefiting tree health in Wisconsin State parks. The virtual event is inspired by artist Bob Ross. Participants pick the pace and the place, as long as it’s outdoors and you reach the finish line between Earth Day which is April 22nd and Arbor Day which is April 28th. A portion of the registration fee will go toward tree planting and forest health efforts. Registration is open until March 1, 2023.

Ely- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts awarded Ely Community Resource the 2022 Community Conservationist Award. Ely Community Resource was nominated because the organization has consistently provided opportunities for youth to engage with natural resource issues and spark an interest in science.

Biwabik- Giants Ridge Recreation Area recently got an $8 million investment from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board. That investment will help support an indoor recreation center, which will include a swimming pool, sports court, indoor spa, locker and changing rooms and additional outdoor space. It will be located across from the main ski entrance.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diane Poole
UPDATE: Missing 71-year-old woman found dead
power outage generic
All of Cook County without power: Sheriff’s Office
MN WX
Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible
The Brick House Cafe & Catering burns down. Picture from Brick House Cafe & Catering Facebook...
Brick House Cafe burns down
A police car sits parked outside Nordstrom at the Mall of America after a shooting Friday, Dec....
Giants players caught in Mall of America during shooting

Latest News

The Brick House Cafe & Catering burns down. Picture from Brick House Cafe & Catering Facebook...
Brick House Cafe burns down
Tuesday snow totals could run a trace to two inches
A warm front will end the cold snap Tuesday with a round of rain/snow mixes
The Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial riders have reached their destination of Reconciliation Park in...
Final Dakota + 28 Memorial Ride through Mankato
Miss Wisconsin 2022 winner
Fond du Lac native crowned Miss Wisconsin 2022