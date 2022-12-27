Bentleyville in great need of volunteers

Bentleyville tear down 2022
Bentleyville tear down 2022(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Monday was the last day of “Bentleyville Tour of Lights.”

Tuesday Dec. 27 through Sunday Jan. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. the organization is asking for help to tear down this year’s light show.

They need volunteers to help take down light displays, wrap up extension cords, and put everything away for the season.

“We are really, really in great need of help,” Nathan Bentley, the Executive Director of Bentleyville, said.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday only one person showed up to help.

This is a great opportunity to get in volunteer hours or to help out the community.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN WX
Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible
The Brick House Cafe & Catering burns down. Picture from Brick House Cafe & Catering Facebook...
Brick House Cafe burns down
Diane Poole
UPDATE: Missing 71-year-old woman found dead
City by City
City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Biwabik
Tuesday snow totals could run a trace to two inches
A warm front will end the cold snap Tuesday with a round of rain/snow mixes

Latest News

Bentleyville opens for one last night this season.
Merry and bright: Bentleyville welcomes visitors for their final night
City by City
City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Biwabik
The Brick House Cafe & Catering burns down. Picture from Brick House Cafe & Catering Facebook...
Brick House Cafe burns down
Tuesday snow totals could run a trace to two inches
A warm front will end the cold snap Tuesday with a round of rain/snow mixes