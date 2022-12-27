Bentleyville in great need of volunteers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Monday was the last day of “Bentleyville Tour of Lights.”

Tuesday Dec. 27 through Sunday Jan. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. the organization is asking for help to tear down this year’s light show.

They need volunteers to help take down light displays, wrap up extension cords, and put everything away for the season.

“We are really, really in great need of help,” Nathan Bentley, the Executive Director of Bentleyville, said.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday only one person showed up to help.

This is a great opportunity to get in volunteer hours or to help out the community.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.