A warm front will end the cold snap Tuesday with a round of rain/snow mixes

By Adam Lorch
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Not as cold!
Not as cold!(KBJR)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing partly sunny skies and cold temperatures. Tonight we will see increasing clouds. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero with southwest winds.

Morning mix possible
Morning mix possible(KBJR)

TUESDAY: On Tuesday we will have a chance of some light snow and wintry mix, mostly for Northeast Minnesota. Some freezing drizzle and sleet will be possible. Accumulations will be minimal for most, but some slippery roads are possible. Folks across the International Border could see a couple of inches of accumulation. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with breeze southwest winds.

Ice could make roads slick on Tuesday
Ice could make roads slick on Tuesday(KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s! Winds will be southeast 5-10mph.

A little low could deliver a little snow on Tuesday and again on Thursday
A little low could deliver a little snow on Tuesday and again on Thursday(KBJR)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will be tracking another chance of some snow showers with a quick clipper. Right now there is a 40% chance of some light snow. Highs will be in the lower 30′s, so some wintry mix will also be possible.

Warm spell this week
Warm spell this week(KBJR)

