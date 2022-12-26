Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight.

TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will bring a quick round of light to moderate snow showers Tuesday morning into the early afternoon. The best chance for snow will be along the Borderlands of MN and Canada where they could see 1-3″ by Tuesday evening. Highs reach the teens and 20s, but warmer air above our heads could cause some precipitation to fall as a mix or even some freezing rain. The best chance for freezing rain will be over NW WI where around 1/10 of an inch of ice will be possible.

WEDNESDAY: Most areas will see overcast skies with highs warming into the 20s and 30s. A stray snow/rain shower will be possible, but we should stay mostly dry. Lows will be in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies overnight.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

