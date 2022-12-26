Fond du Lac native crowned Miss Wisconsin 2022

Miss Wisconsin 2022 winner
Miss Wisconsin 2022 winner(Watrous Photography and Magic Dreams Productions)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization has announced Kylene Spanbauer, a 23-year-old Fond du Lac native as Miss Wisconsin 2022.

Officials say Spanbauer is an accomplished baton twirler, and her social impact initiative is ‘No Means No: Sexual Assault Education.’

She is the former Miss Harbor Cities winner, and Spanbauer was named first runner up to Miss Wisconsin 2022 in Oshkosh this past June.

Photo credits:

Magic Dreams Productions

Watrous Photography

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diane Poole
UPDATE: Missing 71-year-old woman found dead
power outage generic
All of Cook County without power: Sheriff’s Office
MN WX
Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible
A police car sits parked outside Nordstrom at the Mall of America after a shooting Friday, Dec....
Giants players caught in Mall of America during shooting
Duluth St. Luke’s top baby names of 2022 revealed

Latest News

Tuesday snow totals could run a trace to two inches
A warm front will end the cold snap Tuesday with a round of rain/snow mixes
The Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial riders have reached their destination of Reconciliation Park in...
Final Dakota + 28 Memorial Ride through Mankato
A somber holiday tradition returned to the steps of city hall Saturday.
A somber holiday tradition returned to the steps of city hall Saturday
VFW Hosts Christmas Eve Dinner Saturday in Duluth
VFW Hosts Christmas Eve Dinner Saturday in Duluth