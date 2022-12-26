Fond du Lac native crowned Miss Wisconsin 2022
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization has announced Kylene Spanbauer, a 23-year-old Fond du Lac native as Miss Wisconsin 2022.
Officials say Spanbauer is an accomplished baton twirler, and her social impact initiative is ‘No Means No: Sexual Assault Education.’
She is the former Miss Harbor Cities winner, and Spanbauer was named first runner up to Miss Wisconsin 2022 in Oshkosh this past June.
Photo credits:
Magic Dreams Productions
Watrous Photography
