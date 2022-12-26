Final Dakota + 28 Memorial Ride through Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial riders have reached their destination of Reconciliation Park in Mankato for the final time.

Around 9:30 this morning, riders made their way to the site where 38 Dakota men were hanged in Mankato 160 years ago today.

To memorialize those lives lost, a group of Lakota riders have journeyed on horse from La Brule, South Dakota to Mankato, a 330-mile trip.

With four senior riders retiring, organizers have decided this will be the final year of the ride, which started in 2005.

Following the annual ceremony this morning, a documentary on the ride was screened at the Blue Earth County library.

