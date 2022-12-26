Brick House Cafe burns down

The cause is not initially known
The Brick House Cafe & Catering burns down.
The Brick House Cafe & Catering burns down. Picture from Brick House Cafe & Catering Facebook video.(The Brick House Cafe & Catering)
By Matt McConico
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CABLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The well known Brick House Cafe in Cable, WI burned down Friday morning.

Owner Heather Ludzack tells Northern News Now she’s happy all of her customers, employees, family, and dog got out of the building before it was engulfed.

Ludzack says she’s not sure what caused the fire, but it did not start in the kitchen.

She added she’s happy to have the community supporting her with well wishes and monetary support over the weekend.

The Ludzack family lived above the restaurant, so not only did they lose their business, they lost their home.

Ludzack says she’s not sure what’s next for the restaurant until she gets her claim information from the insurance company.

She will be able to fulfill the catering orders she has in the short term thanks to residents, other restaurants, and churches offering-up the use of their kitchens.

Parts of the structure dated back to 1899.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

