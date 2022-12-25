VFW Hosts Christmas Eve Dinner Saturday in Duluth

VFW Hosts Christmas Eve Dinner Saturday in Duluth
By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Quite a feast Saturday at VFW Post 137 in West Duluth.

They held their annual Christmas Eve dinner Saturday.

This year marked their 35th year feeding people on Christmas Eve.

The meal was open to the public, and officials with the VFW said anyone who’s hungry was welcome to attend.

Organizer George Drummond said there was a big turnout.

“We didn’t know, it’s a storm, if we were going to get anybody coming in. Then the hallway filled up right before time to open the door,” said Drummond.

Drummond said he hopes people will keep the meal in mind for next year.. if they are alone during the holidays.

