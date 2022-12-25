A somber holiday tradition returned to the steps of city hall Saturday

By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Leaders with CHUM and community members gathered to mourn lives lost of people who have experienced homelessness and those who advocated for them at Duluth’s city hall Saturday.

As part of the vigil, attendees carried signs with the names of people who died in the past year.

CHUM’S Patrice Critchley-Menor said in addition to 60 people had who experienced homelessness, people also held signs for some of the community’s strongest advocates who passed away this year, including Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett.

According to Critchley-Menor, homelessness can impact people’s health long-term even after they find a place to stay.

“Because poverty is so challenging, so beating down, people end up in addictions. People end up with mental health challenges and the result is a much shorter life.” said Critchley-Menor, a CHUM board member.

With the extreme cold weather this weekend, leaders with CHUM said their warming center is busier than ever.

They say they’re open 24 hours a day through Christmas because of those frigid temperatures.

For more information about CHUM, click here.

