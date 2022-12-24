WI & MI utility company is asking customers to immediately lower their thermostats

WASHBURN, WI. (Northern News Now) - We Energies is urging customers to reduce their natural gas use by immediately lowering their thermostats to 60 - 62 degrees. The move will allow customers to stay safe, warm and help avoid a significant natural gas outage.

This request comes after one of the interstate pipeline suppliers who provides natural gas to We Energies experienced a significant equipment failure that is limiting the amount of fuel they are sending.

The impacted pipeline is one of multiple sources We Energies uses to receive natural gas.

According to We Energies, on a typical day, an issue like this would not require customers to reduce their usage. However, with extreme cold setting in over much of the United States, We Energies is unable to receive additional natural gas from its other pipeline suppliers.

The company has already taken numerous steps to reduce demand for natural gas, including drawing from its liquefied natural gas and propane storage facilities, and reducing natural gas to business customers who have agreed to special billing in these types of events.

They’re strongly urging customers to reduce their natural gas use by lowering their thermostats and avoid using other natural gas appliances like fireplaces, dryers or ovens.

They’re asking customers to take the following actions to help reduce natural gas demand:

Set thermostats between 60 to 62 degrees. Add layers or blankets to keep warm when lowering a thermostat’s temperature.

Close blinds or drapes at night and avoid opening doors to retain heat. Open blinds during the day to let in heat from the sun.

Avoid using secondary natural gas heating sources, such as natural gas fireplaces.

Use natural gas ranges sparingly. Prepare food with slow cookers or microwaves.

