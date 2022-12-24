Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward

Wisconsin- Trails are starting to open! Bayfield, Vilas and Oneida County trails are open as of December 23. Iron County Trails opened last week. Douglas County is also opening trails but is warning riders of potential obstacles and closures. Each country said they’ve been dealing with overwhelming snowfall in the past two weeks and many trails are experiencing fallen trees and debris. They added with heavy snowpack to be careful crossing lakes and rivers due to weak ice. Ashland, Washburn and Sawyer County’s say they are still dealing with too much snow and trails will remain closed.

Northern Douglas County- Last week Douglas County received over a foot of heavy snow and lake effect has only added to that this week. Drift Dodgers Snowmobile Club in particular says they have 4-5 people working to clear 84 miles of trail. If you see a volunteer be sure to thank them and volunteer if you can.

Trail Report from American Birkebeiner:

(As of 12/22) “This week the trail crew was busy clearing the trails from fallen trees last week. They are getting closer to having all of the trail opened up. 12/21 we recieved another 5″ of fluffy snow. The groomers have been hard at work to get the trails opened up and groomed. Today they were grooming down south from Hatchery and up north from Birkie Trailhead. Get the most recent grooming reports and purchase trail passes at www.birkie.com "

