Power outage affecting all of Cook County Friday evening

COOK COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, a power outage is affecting the entire county.

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s office is handling many emergencies, and their phone lines are being overwhelmed.

They’re asking people who may be without power, but who are able to get by for a while to not call.

But for people who are in an emergency call either 911 or 218-387-3030.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

