Blizzard conditions to end early Sunday, warm up to follow

WEATHER STORY: The huge storm that has affected large parts of the United States is winding down in our region. The blizzard warning for the South Shore should be done Saturday evening. The blizzard warning for the North Shore should be done early Sunday morning. And, the Wind Chill Advisory covering us all should end after Sunday, too, when the wind dies down and temperatures start to warm back up. Next week will finish warmer than normal with two light snow chances.

Saturday night has several alerts but they should go away by Sunday (KBJR)

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING: Snow is done for most of us but several more inches could fall in the Snow Belt of the South Shore. It will remain cold and windy overnight for all zones. Low temps will be -10 to -20. The wind chill factor will remove heat from exposed skin as if it was in the -30 range. The wind will be NW 10-30 mph with gusts towards 50 mph.

The South Shore has the best chance for more snow Saturday night (KBJR)

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The sky will become partly sunny. High temps will be near 5 above zero. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will become mostly sunny and the temperature will go towards 10 above zero. The wind will be N 5-15 mph.

COMING UP: Tuesday and Thursday get light snow chances that may run 1-3″ each day. By midweek, temperatures rocket to +30. The normal this time of year is only in the low 20′s.

The cold will end near midweek and the week ahead holds two snow chances (KBJR)

