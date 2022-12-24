All of Cook County without power: Sheriff’s Office

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the entire county is without power.

Northern News Now Chief Meteorologist Adam Lorch has reports of 82 mile per hour wind gusts in Little Marais, plus 74 mile per hour wind gusts in Grand Marais.

There are reports to the National Weather Service a historic building in Grand Marais lost its roof in the winds. It’s not clear which building was damaged, but it was described as being at the corner of Broadway and Wisconsin.

A Facebook Post on the Cook County Sheriff’s Office & Public Safety stated:

Hi everyone, our dispatch center is aware of the power outage that has affected the entire county. They are handling many emergency calls right now and the phone lines are being overwhelmed. If your power is out, and you can get by for a while, please do not call. If you have an emergency, absolutely call either 218-387-3030 or 911 and someone will respond. Thank you for your understanding at this time, and we will update this page when we are notified about the power returning.

Sheriff Pat Eliasen

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.