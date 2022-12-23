Treecycling program starts annual season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) and area partners kicked off the annual “Treecycling” program this week.

The organization is encouraging residents to recycle their fresh-cut holiday trees.

This free recycling program offers multiple locations that are open 24 hours a day throughout the region.

“Holiday trees, like yard and garden waste, are banned from the trash in Minnesota,” said AJ Axtell, WLSSD’s Director of Community Relations. “Trees contain valuable resources that can be reclaimed through “Treecycling”. Collected trees will be beneficially re-used as fuel, as mulch to line paths, or for other purposes, while recovering resources and saving landfill space.”

The Treecycling program offers a variety of convenient recycling sites.

All are open for extended periods, so residents can dispose of their fresh-cut trees when it is most convenient for them.

“Treecycling drop-off sites are conveniently located in many neighborhoods, providing the opportunity for residents to treecycle quickly and easily, no matter how busy their schedules might be,” Anderson continued.

Some area haulers also offer special pick-up services for leftover trees.

Six sites are open for tree drop-off now through Jan. 10, 2023:

Chester Bowl (parking lot by playground)

Lester Park (parking lot by playground)

Duluth Heights Community Club (parking lot across the street)

Woodland Community Club (lower parking lot off Woodland Ave)

Rose Garden (parking lot)

City of Duluth West Toolhouse (on Commonwealth Avenue)

Two sites in Carlton County are open Dec. 23 through Jan, 16, 2023:

SAPPI Fine Paper (Cloquet, gatehouse entrance)

Moose Lake Compost Site (across from City garage)

Three sites are open through Jan. 31, 2023:

VONCO V Landfill (in the Gary neighborhood, starting December 27th)

WLSSD Yard Waste Compost Site (off 27th Avenue West)

WLSSD Materials Recovery Center (off Rice Lake Road)

WLSSD reminds those who are recycling fresh-cut trees to remove all ornaments and tree stands before bringing trees to a Treecycling location.

Wreaths, garland and other evergreen decorations with wires are not recyclable and should be thrown in the trash.

Holiday light strings can be recycled year-round at WLSSD’s Materials Recovery Center.

