Strong winds and lake effect snow continue through Saturday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies, strong winds, and bitter cold. The winds won’t be letting up tonight either! Heavy lake-effect snow will continue along the South Shore. A gravity wave in Douglas and Bayfield counties will diminish and we should just see the heaviest snow from Ashland to Gogebic counties. Lows will be in the single digits below zero with wind chills in the 20′s and 30′s below zero. Some gusts could reach 60mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday will remain windy and cold. Winds will be out of the northwest 15-25mph gusting to 55mph. Expect partly cloudy skies, however, there will still be blowing and drifting snow on the surface. Highs will be in the single digits above and below zero with wind chills between -15° and -30°.

CHRISTMAS DAY: On Sunday we will see the winds calming down! It will still be breezy, especially in the morning hours. Highs will be in the single digits. We will start out with sunshine, but there will be increasing clouds. A clipper system will dodge to our south in the late afternoon and evening to bring a shot of snow across the Twin Cities. If you have travel plans down there, keep that in mind!

MONDAY: Monday we will see partly sunny skies and cold temperatures. Highs will be in the single digits, but winds will be calmer and out of the west.

