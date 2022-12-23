Some seeing heavy snow, some seeing blizzard conditions

TODAY: Winds will become gusty this morning out of the NW at 15-30 MPH, gusting higher than 50 MPH at times near Lake Superior. This leads to blowing and drifting snow, near blizzard-like conditions at times, and heavy lake effect snow along the South Shore. Wind chills will be in the -15 to -40°F throughout the day and overnight hours.

SATURDAY: Similar conditions persist with strong winds and heavy lake effect snow along the South Shore. Some folks on the MN side could see a little sunshine, but blowing and drifting snow will continue to be a problem. Winds begin to calm down overnight into early Sunday. Wind chills will continue to be in the -20 to -40°F range.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Winds will be breezy during the early part of the day. Lake effect snow comes to an end during the early morning hours along the South Shore. Highs reach the single digits above zero with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. A slight chance for light snow moves in to our southwest during the afternoon.

