Iron Range veteran holiday meal package expanded

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s annual United for Veterans holiday meal package delivery expanded this year.

“We are so pleased to announce that we increased our numbers served this year and expanded delivery to the Koochiching County community in our service area,” said UWNEMN Community Impact Coordinator Michelle Lampton.

Due to the expansion the organization needed more volunteers.

“We are dedicated to make the holidays special for all the veterans in our service area and appreciate the support of anyone who is willing to help us do so in any way,” Lampton said. “With the way the cost of food has increased in recent years, we know this program means so much, and it also takes a little more to make it happen.”

Volunteers helped pack and deliver 17 kits for Koochiching County veterans on December 20, plus 55 kits for Iron Range veterans on December 22.

“The size of our footprint has traditionally made it difficult to provide programming like this in every corner of our service area, but thanks to the increasing support of donors and volunteers, we are no longer so constrained,” UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay said. “Not only am I proud to see our outreach with local veterans become more robust each year, but the ability to show our gratitude and support to all veterans in our service area, that’s what matters most.”

The UWNEMN has partnered with local service clubs for the past 6 years to pack and distribute holiday meal kits to Iron range veterans in need.

In the first year, the organization was able to deliver meal kits to 18 veterans.

By 2020, the delivery was 50 veterans; that number has now grown to 72 veterans.

Many of the veterans served are homebound.

Packages typically include a ham, two pies, two pounds of fresh fruit, two pounds of fresh vegetables, milk, eggs, bread, butter, juice, bacon, two boxes of breakfast bars, two boxes of cereal or oatmeal, cans of soup and vegetables, crackers, and more.

United for Veterans is a program unique to the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota.

