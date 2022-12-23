Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky died while helping a stranded driver on the highway around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas was driving on U.S. 27 when he spotted a car on the side of the road.

The driver had run out of gas.

Lucas pulled over to help push that person’s car to a nearby gas station to get fuel.

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.

Lucas died at the scene, the coroner said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth St. Luke’s top baby names of 2022 revealed
Governor Walz authorizes emergency assistance for St. Louis County
According to the Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., multiple agencies were called in due to the...
Crews battle flames, negative temps in Solway Township fire
Third in line to the Presidency & the Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
Nation’s most senior Senator delivers farewell speech
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Man identified in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI

Latest News

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Elon Musk tells investors he’ll pause on Tesla stock sales
Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.
Samsung recalls more than 650K washing machines over fire hazard
Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
FBI releases new photos of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, missing girl from North Carolina
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posts video from office saying he has returned to Kyiv...
Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks